Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $150.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0324 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00113660 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00192311 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,198,241 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

