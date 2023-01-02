NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.37 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $47.37 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00007878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

