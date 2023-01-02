Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires 1,894 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $323.53.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

