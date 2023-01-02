Newman & Schimel LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman & Schimel LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07.

