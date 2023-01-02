NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,443 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. 138,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,053. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

