North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $23.23 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 4.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

NYSE DHR opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

