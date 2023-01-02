North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 10,005 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH decreased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,536,000 after buying an additional 1,921,206 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter valued at about $46,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Open Text by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after buying an additional 1,097,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after buying an additional 899,891 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Open Text by 120.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Down 1.0 %

OTEX stock opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.98. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $48.46.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $852.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 4.22%. Analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Open Text from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

