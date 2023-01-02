NULS (NULS) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. NULS has a total market cap of $18.68 million and $1.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NULS has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NULS’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

