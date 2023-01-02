Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE NCA remained flat at $8.45 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,108. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.