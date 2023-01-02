Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.56. 3,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $722,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 36.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 224,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

