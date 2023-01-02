Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.56. 3,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.