NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $252.33 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. NXM has a market cap of $252.33 million and approximately $63,886.48 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can currently be bought for $38.27 or 0.00228813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

