Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.03.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Transactions at Okta
In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,669 shares of company stock worth $1,725,406. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Okta stock opened at $68.33 on Monday. Okta has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
