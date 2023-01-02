ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ONE Gas Stock Performance
Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
ONE Gas Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About ONE Gas
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.
