ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $33,454,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,536,000 after acquiring an additional 258,905 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 961,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

