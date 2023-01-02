Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $133.88 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000916 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $133.88 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.70 or 0.07276655 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066661 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00059357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00024504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

