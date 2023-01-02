Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.30 million-$56.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.
Ooma Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $21.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
