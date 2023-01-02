Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.14-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.30 million-$56.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.53 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.51-$0.53 EPS.

Ooma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ooma to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

