Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.59 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Orchid has a market cap of $47.44 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00038173 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018895 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00228712 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06711342 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $919,879.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.