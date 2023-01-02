Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 91,790 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,555,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,858,000 after purchasing an additional 94,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,886,000 after buying an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.76. 11,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,528. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.45.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

