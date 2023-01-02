Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,164 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 236.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,869,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,217.1% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 64,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 575,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

