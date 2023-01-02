Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $207.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 3,215.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244,094 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 10.83% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $207,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,816 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIOO traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $173.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,965. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.48.

