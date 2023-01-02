Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,854 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after buying an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,394. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

