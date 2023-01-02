Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,174. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $116.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

