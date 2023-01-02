Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 64,500 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 865,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,500 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,960,000 after buying an additional 4,207,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,732,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,134,000 after buying an additional 4,042,654 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 399,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,561. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

