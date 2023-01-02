Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

