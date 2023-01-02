PancakeSwap (CAKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.60 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $515.01 million and $20.60 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00019105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 356,716,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,358,895 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

