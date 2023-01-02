PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Trading Down 1.1%

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 8,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 58,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.16.

PCSB Financial Announces Dividend

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCSB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.