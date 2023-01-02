PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88,968 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.40.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $140.22. 13,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,570. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

