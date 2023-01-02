Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,448.86

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $61.50 million and approximately $80,448.86 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00070836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055519 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002955 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,086,070 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

