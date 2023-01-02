PlayDapp (PLA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.32 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $75.35 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

