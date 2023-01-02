PotCoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,656.73 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $531,799.47 and $1,656.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00450339 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00021180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

