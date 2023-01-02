Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Pretium Resources Trading Down 1.3 %
Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.
About Pretium Resources
Featured Articles
