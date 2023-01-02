Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Pretium Resources stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

