Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $3.84 or 0.00022996 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $70.05 million and $1.64 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.80704324 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,774,282.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

