Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 540,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Prospex Oil and Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.53.

Prospex Oil and Gas Company Profile

Prospex Oil And Gas Plc operates as an oil and gas investment company in Europe. It has a 50% economic interest in the exploration area of the EIV-1 Suceava Concession in Romania; and 17% working interest in the Podere Gallina Exploration Permit, which covers an area of 500 square kilometers located in onshore northern Italy in the Po Valley.

