QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $5.74 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $1.53 or 0.00009136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $247,075.58 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.72 or 0.00463923 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.02231000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.16 or 0.29686300 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.53106667 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $242,047.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

