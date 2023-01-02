QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00009174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $250,403.59 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.53106667 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $242,047.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

