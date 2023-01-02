Qtum Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $199.00 million and approximately $26.46 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00011399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.41 or 0.07274021 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00066664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00058730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,478,084 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.