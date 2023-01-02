Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.44 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00011364 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $198.44 million and $27.30 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,216.61 or 0.07279058 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00031960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00066695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000230 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,477,634 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

