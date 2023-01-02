Quantum Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,927.20 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,003.23 and $180,927.20 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00038313 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00018490 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228924 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

