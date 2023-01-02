QUASA Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, QUASA has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $131.37 million and approximately $118,011.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00038152 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005935 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00228872 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173295 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $123,265.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.