Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Quotient Trading Up 2.7 %
QTNT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $105.20.
Insider Activity at Quotient
In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,616.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock valued at $690,841 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
