Radicle 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.62 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $73.48 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00464655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.02226523 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.88 or 0.29733196 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,981 coins. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
