Raymond James Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$53.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.50.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

