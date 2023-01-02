RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.3 %
RICK stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Company Profile
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.