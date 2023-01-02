RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 1.3 %

RICK stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.