ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $7,992.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00447144 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020887 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.