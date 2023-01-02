Relay Token (RELAY) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Relay Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Relay Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $1.06 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

