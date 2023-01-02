Ren Trading 18% Lower This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Ren has a market cap of $62.97 million and $31.38 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

