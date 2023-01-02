Reviewing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tiga Acquisition and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 16 0 2.70

Match Group has a consensus target price of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 101.25%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A Match Group $2.98 billion 3.88 $277.72 million $0.33 125.73

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Match Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% Match Group 3.39% -94.07% 7.58%

Summary

Match Group beats Tiga Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

