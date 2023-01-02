Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,681. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.