Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,345 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $15,595,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,176,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.
RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.
In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
