Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,345 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $15,595,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,176,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryan Specialty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

