Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,003,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $288,238,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 922,922 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Salesforce by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 20,651 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $132.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $256.87.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $356,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,567,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,936 shares of company stock worth $27,032,569. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

