Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.73 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00026408 BTC on popular exchanges. Santos FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $14.73 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Buying and Selling Santos FC Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santos FC Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

